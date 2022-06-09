DEARBORN, Mich. — Charles Smith, a third-grade student from Ottumwa, was honored recently for his ingenuity at the seventh annual Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, powered by The Henry Ford.
Smith was among over 68 award-winning K-12 inventors from across the nation who were celebrated at the awards ceremony held on June 3.
Smith received a Third Grade Award and Best Video Presentation Award for an Emergency Floor Plan App for First Responders.
"The E.F.A.F. (Emergency Floor plan App for First Responders) is an app that first responders can use on their devices," a summary of the project said. "This app allows dispatchers to send the floor plan of buildings to the first responders allowing them to create a plan before arriving on the scene of an emergency, which can save valuable time, help reduce injuries, and save lives."