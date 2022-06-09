Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.