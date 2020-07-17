OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District plans to offer a virtual education option as part of its "return to learn" policy fot the 2020-21 school year.
The option will be presented to the school district's board of directors at a special meeting July 27 at Evans Middle School. The option will be available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
"This option is important for our families who are concerned about sending their children to school this fall," Ottumwa superintendent Mike McGrory said in a statement.
Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a proclamation stating that school districts should be prepared to open as usual in the fall, and that at least 50 percent of learning is to be in the classroom. Under the proclamation, a school district may only move to primarily online learning under certain criteria:
• Parents select remote learning as the best option of their family.
• School districts must receive approval from the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Department of Public Health to seek a temporary move to online learning because of public health conditions.
• a school, in consultation with local public health officials, determines students or classrooms must be temporarily moved to online learning.
• a school chooses to temporarily move to online learning in the event of severe or poor weather conditions.
Ottumwa decided to move to a virtual learning option after conducting a survey of parents, with a small percentage of those surveyed expressing interest in a virtual option and not sending their children to school.
Applications for the option will be available next week, with a deadline of July 31.
As part of the presentation to the board meeting, department directors will highlight their recommendations from each of the plan's focus areas — leadership, infrastructure, health and safety, Iowa academic standards, social-emotional and equity.
The school district is also finalizing plans to provide laptops to all students and reliable internet to families that don't have access. Families who indicated a lack of connectivity due to financial concerns will be contacted by district technology staff about setting up internet service later this month.
"With so many unknowns around the beginning of the school year, Ottumwa is striving to provide options for our students, including a virtual learning environment," said Jeff Kirby, the school district's Director of Innovative Programs, in the statement. "We are working diligently to create a quality learning experience for our students."
The meeting will be streamed live to allow the public to hear more specific information about the district's plans to return to school.