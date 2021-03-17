WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee will be partnering with Hormel Foods and local first responders for the fourth annual 2021 Hams for the Holidays program, and will visit Ottumwa among 14 city stops this month.
The event will be March 30 at 5 p.m. at Quincy Place Mall, where Hy-Vee employees, along with local law enforcement, fire and EMS will hand out hams to families in need. Hy-Vee serves an eight-state region, and plans to distribute 5,000 hams in all.
All of the events are occurring between March 24-31, prior to Easter. The hames will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures.
The Ottumwa event will last up to two hours or until all hams are distributed, whichever happens first.