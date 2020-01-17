OTTUMWA — For the second week in a row, Ottumwa is declaring a snow emergency.
The ordinance went into effect at 2 p.m. Friday due to the winter storm that hit the area. While in effect, no parking will be allowed on streets designated as snow routes. Those streets are identified with a square blue sign featuring a white snowflake.
In addition, parking on streets not on a snow route alternates daily. On odd-numbered dates, parking is allowed on the odd-numbered side of the streets; on even-numbered dates, parking is allowed on the even-numbered side of the street.
The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice.