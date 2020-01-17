OTTUMWA [mdash]Phyllis Mae Woods, 78, of Ottumwa, passed at 5:30 p.m. January 15, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. She was born May 20, 1941 in Bloomfield to Dick and Hilda Marie Zumwalt Saner. She married Richard Link on December 24, 1959, they later divorced and he prec…