OTTUMWA — Though the Alzheimer's Association's "Walk to End Alzheimers" will continue, it will be done differently this year because of COVID-19.
Ottumwa is invited to walk to end Alzheimer's on Aug. 29, but instead of a large gathering, participants are encouraged to walk individually or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in their community.
"This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's will be everywhere," said Wendy Vizek, vice president of Constituent Events at the Alzheimer's Association. "The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn't change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia."
On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join to fight Alzheimer's and all other dementia, and that will be delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers.
Also, a small group of Alzheimer's Association staff and volunteers will create the Promise Garden in a "view only" format on walk day at the Bridge View Center to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer's.
"Alzheimer's is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19, and neither are we," said Michelle Kelman, Senior Development Specialist for the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "We must continue to walk to end Alzheimer's and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together."
There will also be an enhanced participant experience leading up to the event and on walk day, with new features added to the Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile application so the community can connect. Participants can use the app and new "walk mainstage" to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way to congratulate them upon completion of their walk.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's visit act.alz.org/OttumwaWalk