OTTUMWA — The 2021 Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 23, and participants have the option to walk from home or join the association at the Bridge View Center starting at 8 a.m. that day.
Participants who choose to walk from home can download the Walk to End Alzheimer's app to participate through augmented reality and activities.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's with Promise Garden flowers, which signify solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the flowers — purple, yellow, blue and orange — represent the different reasons why people walk to end the disease.
Connie Hammersley-Wilson is the chair for this year's walk, and has known several friends and colleagues affected by Alzheimer's and dementia, and her mother-in-law passed away last fall because of dementia.
This year, the Alzheimer's Association has a goal to raise $26,000 at the Ottumwa walk. The money will help the association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and, ultimately, a cure.
All local events will implement safety protocols, including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more. The association asks that all walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Masks will be available on-site.
To register for this year's event, visits www.alz.org/walk.