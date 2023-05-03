DES MOINES — A coordinated scheme to smuggle drugs into the Polk County Jail has prompted probation time for an Ottumwa woman.
The U.S. Department of Justice says that 35-year-old Ashley Michelle Evans, of Ottumwa, was sentenced to five years probation for attempting to provide contraband.
Prosecutors say Evans, who was not incarcerated, hid a drug commonly known as K2 in envelopes and documents disguised as legal mail and then sent them to 61-year-old Randall Joseph Verbeski, of Sioux City, who was incarcerated at the Polk County Jail.
