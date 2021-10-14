OTTUMWA — Connie Joan Turner, who was reported missing Tuesday evening on the south side of Ottumwa, was found deceased Thursday morning, not far from where she was last seen.
The Ottumwa Police Department discovered the 81-year-old at approximately 9:15 a.m. along the edge of a lagoon in a dense wooded area north of Richmond Avenue.
The area where she was found had been previously searched by police, fire department personnel and volunteer citizens, the police department said in a press release. Out of respect for the family, no additional comment about the search will be made.
Turner, who suffered from dementia, left her residence Tuesday evening to go on a walk, and was reported missing just after 9 p.m. that night. She had been last seen about an hour earlier at the Casey's convenience store on Richmond Avenue.
The police department encouraged residents on the south side to check their garages, car ports, etc., for Turner, and thanked the community for assistance in searching for the woman.