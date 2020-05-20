PELLA — Authorities have identified the victim and arrested a suspect in Pella's Monday night homicide.
Authorities said the victim as 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough, of Ottumwa. The Pella Police Department was called to the 100 block of Glenwood Street in Pella at 8:21 p.m. on Monday for a domestic disturbance call. Police found Mondabough injured and unresponsive inside a vehicle outside the residence.
Officers performed lifesaving measures on Mondabough, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pella resident Michelle Boat, age 55, was arrested and charged with violating a no-contact order and transported to the Marion County Jail Monday night. On Tuesday, police added a charge of first-degree-murder. She remains in the Marion County Jail on a $2 million bond.
The Pella Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Marion County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say they continue to investigate. Anyone with information should contact the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921.
Court filings made public on Tuesday say a caller reported that two people were in a fight at 101 Glenwood Street in the alleyway behind apartment 4. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Mondabough, still in a vehicle slumped back against the seat with her seatbelt on.
The court documents say the victim had a stab wound to the chest and lacerations to her hands.