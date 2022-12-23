CLIVE — An Ottumwa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Jane Mundell-McInerney won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Very Merry Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 504 W. Mary St. in Ottumwa, and claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Very Merry Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features seven top prizes of $100,000, 15 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.29. For more information about this game and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
Players can enter nonwinning holiday scratch tickets into the lottery’s Holiday Cash Bash Play It Again® promotion from now through 9:59 a.m. on Jan. 10. The promotion will award $355,000 in cash prizes, including a grand prize of $100,000. For rules and complete details, visit ialottery.com.
