CLIVE — An Ottumwa woman is celebrating her win in the Iowa Lottery, telling officials she was “floating on air” after seeing she had won $100,000.
Cheryl Rump claimed the prize in the $100,000 Mega Crossword game on Tuesday. She bought the ticket at the Casey’s on Richmond Avenue during a quick stop on her way to pick up her daughter’s dog from the vet.
"It's one of those times when you don't know what word to use,” she said.
A new car and remodeling for her home are on Rump’s list of things to do with the winnings. This was the second of 25 top prizes in the game.