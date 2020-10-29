OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Family YMCA was awarded $10,000 grant by the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation for the YMCA's Discovery Lane Early Learning Center project.
A check was accepted by the child care leadership team of Teresa Ross, Loni Ellis and Donna Ross, and the gift will be applied to the design phase of a needed renovation and expansion of the current child care facilities at 611 N. Hancock St.
"I'm very excited to be part of this exciting possibility of an expansion of our Y Discovery Lane Learning Center to help those many families that are in need of a safe and caring place for their most important asset, their child," Ross said.
Amy Nossaman, the grants program manager at the Legacy Foundation, said the grant serves a bigger purpose.
"The Ottumwa area is classified as a 'child care desert,'" Nossaman said in a statement. "Economically, this deficit makes it difficult for our employers to attract qualified workers or for single parents to remain in the workforce. The Bright Ideas grant review committee was excited bythe prospect of a high-quality, child care program Discovery Lane."
The facility currently provides child care to approximately 98 youth, up to age 5. The expansion project will expand that number past 150, making Discovery Lane one of the largest, state-licensed child care providers in the area.