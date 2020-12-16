OTTUMWA — Rich Gaumer, a longtime Ottumwa resident, will head the Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees.
Gaumer was elected to the position on Monday. He has served on the board since 2010, including representing the college to the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees since 2011. He served as president of the IACCT board in 2017-18.
"I am honored to assume the role of president of the Indian Hills Board of Trustees," he said. "As a person who finds great value in education, I believe that IHCC does an excellent job of delivering quality, affordable education to students. Indian Hills has been the most respected institution in the 10-county area for as long as I can remember. I look forward to working with a team of great board members as well as the faculty, staff and administration at Indian Hills."
Tom Keck will serve as vice president. The previous president was John Pothoven, the representative for Mahaska County, who will remain on the board.
IHCC's Board of Trustees is made up of elected officials that oversee the college. Board members include Gaumer, Keck, Nellie Coltrain, Beth Danowsky, Jerry Kirkpatrick, Katie Nichols, Pothoven, Amy Webber and Alan Wilson.