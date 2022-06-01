OTTUMWA — Each year in June, people across the world go purple to raise awareness and show support for the over 50 million individuals worldwide living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.
As a result, the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is asking people to go purple in June leading up to The Longest Day on June 21 to spread awareness and inspire action to help fight Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association also encourages everyone to learn more about disease-related challenges facing those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Education about the disease is one of the best ways to reduce stigma and misperceptions. The Alzheimer’s Association offers guidance for navigating every stage of the disease. For other disease-related information and resources, visit alz.org/iowa.
Local businesses, attractions, individuals and families can choose to go purple in a variety of ways:
— Wear purple. Whether social distancing at home or safely in your place of work, wear your favorite purple t-shirt, hat, jewelry etc. and encourage your coworkers, family, friends and even pets to dress up in purple for the week. Anchors and reporters are encouraged to wear purple on June 21 — The Longest Day — to show their support as well.
— Light up purple. Businesses with the capability to light their building purple are encouraged to do so. Local attractions such as bridges, signs, etc. can also light up purple, and individuals can light their homes purple by changing the light bulb on their front porch to a purple bulb.
— Purple flowers in windows. Color and cut out or print purple flowers to tape up in the windows of your homes and businesses.
— Share your purple on social media. Choose which purple activities to participate in then take pictures, share them on social media and tag @alziowa and #ENDALZ to turn Facebook, Instagram and Twitter purple too.
The city of Ottumwa is encouraging local businesses and residents to go purple in June, and the Jefferson Street Viaduct bridge will light up purple throughout the month.
Longest Day participants will bake, bike, hike, golf, knit, play bridge and participate in other favorite activities to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information and to register, visit alz.org/thelongestday and alz.org/abam.