OTTUMWA — Due to a large water main break on Church Street, a major portion of the south side of Ottumwa is under a boil order.
Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, the Ottumwa Water Works reported the large transmission main break, which led to low water pressure on that side of the city south of the Des Moines River. City crews were already working on that side of the city to drain Greenwood Tank for maintenance.
According to a statement from Wapello County Emergency Management, residents are recommended to boil water for one minute. Residents should use boiling or bottled water for drinking, making ice, bathing, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.
EMA believed water pressure would gradually return throughout the day Sunday, though it expected the boil order to last through at least Tuesday. Two sets of 10 water samples must be analyzed by an independent lab 24 hours apart. Once those samples pass, the boil order will be lifted.
For more information regarding water quality, contact water works production superintendent Tim Albert at (641) 684-4606.
