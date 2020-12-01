OTTUMWA — The Iowa City Veterans Administration Health Care System will be opening a new outpatient clinic in Ottumwa. Doors are set to open Monday.
There will be a virtual ribbon-cutting Thursday at 1 p.m. at the new clinic, located in the old Target building on Quincy Avenue. The clinic will replace the current clinic located on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The new clinic will be be almost 7,000 square feet and will allow care for another 2,000 veterans in the area. Ottumwa current sees about 4,000 veterans at its currently facility, but has outgrown its current clinic.
The new clinic will feature expanded services such as increased examination and treatment space, dedicated women's health exam rooms, increased accommodation for primary care, mental health, pharmacy, physical therapy and more.
"This new community-based outpatient clinic is an example of the dedication of the team in the Ottumwa area and in Iowa City to deliver the highest quality care in a timely fashion to four veteran patients," said Judith Johnson-Mekota, Director of ICVAHCS. "They have earned that service through their commitment and sacrifice."
The clinic will also offer new services including audiology, podiatry and chiropractor and acupuncture care.
The ribbon-cutting can be seen on the Iowa City VA Facebook page.