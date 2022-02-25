DES MOINES — The Iowa Secretary of State's Office announced Friday that 34 of the state's 50 senate seats will be on the line in the 2022 elections.
During most general elections, the office said, half of the seats are on the ballot. However, because of redistricting, nine additional seats will be decided. The winners of the nine seats will serve two-year terms, as opposed to four years.
Republican Sen. Ken Rozenboom of Oskaloosa had previously announced he was retiring from the end of his term in the 40th District, but reversed his position last week and will run in the newly created 19th District. The move allows Rozenboom to avoid a primary election against Packwood Republican Adrian Dickey, who will run in the newly created 44th District.
Of the nine newly created districts, the 14th, 30th, 40th and 46th have two incumbents running against each other. The 42nd District is the only one with no incumbent at all.
"It's going to be a very interesting election year in Iowa, and my office will work with all 99 county auditors to ensure voters have the tools and knowledge they need to cast their ballots," Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a press release. "I encourage every eligible Iowa to register to vote and participate."
Only three current senators stated they would not serve beyond 2022: Craig Williams of Carroll, Craig Johnson of Independence and Tim Goodwin of Burlington.
Along with the 34 senate seats, all 100 Iowa House seats, all four of Iowa's U.S. House seats, one U.S. Senate seat and all six statewide offices will be on the ballot.
The candidate final period for federal and state candidates begins Monday.
More information about dates and deadlines for voting in Iowa's June primary and November general election can be found at voterready.iowa.gov.
Senate district maps and House district maps can be found at legis.iowa.gov.
Republicans currently hold a 32-18 majority in the senate and 59-41 margin in the house.