OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police said she sold drugs to a man who took them and died.
The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jill Marie Valentine, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety on Wednesday.
According to court filings, police say that Valentine sold drugs to an unnamed victim on July 31. After the individual consumed the drugs, he later died.
Involuntary manslaughter is a class D felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years if convicted.