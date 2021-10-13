OTTUMWA — Crews spent hours Wednesday cleaning up after a semi carrying more than 150 hogs overturned in southeastern Ottumwa.
Local responders and the Iowa State Patrol were called to the Highway 63 and 34 roundabout at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They were still on scene more than four hours later offloading hogs from the overturned semi.
Officials said there were between 160 and 180 hogs on board when it turned over while navigating the roundabout. The load shifted, and the semi and trailer landed on its passenger side.
The driver was not reported to have been injured. They were en route to JBS Pork in Ottumwa.
The roundabout was closed while crews continued their work offloading the pigs and then removing the wrecked semi and trailer.