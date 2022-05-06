OTTUMWA — Country music star Jake Owen will be performing at the Bridge View Center on Oct. 22.
Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale May 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Bridge View Center ticket office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., or online at BridgeViewCenter.com
Owen will be performing with special guests Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter.
Owen is a multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter whose new single “Made For You” is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With eight No. 1 songs to his name, “Made For You” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career #1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and most recent #1 single, “Homemade.”
Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with two-times platium anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” platinum-certified hits “Beachin,” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away,” and gold-certified “American Country Love Song.”
Owen’s sixth studio album, "Greeting from... Jake," produced three Top 10 singles, including two No. 1 singles. Signed to Big Loud Records, Owen is reunited with award-winning Joey Moi, who helped produce his breakout "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" album, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive No. 1 hits. Owen is gearing up to join Moi once again to record his seventh studio album. For tour dates and more information, visit http://www.jakeowen.net.
Denning is a native of Warner Robins, Georgia, and the singer/songwriterhas been nominated for CMT “Breakthrough Video Of The Year” for his first No. 1 and gold-certified single, “After A Few.”
Denning has been spotlighted for his head-turning sound and was selected this past year as an Opry NextStage recipient and CMA KixStart Artist, as he makes his mark within the industry. Inspired at a young age, Denning developed a love for country, pop, rock, and heavy metal and started playing local bars from the age of 16, as he built a strong following from his distinctive songs and raucous guitar solos. A prolific writer, Denning moved to Nashville and secured outside cuts by Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Michael Ray and more. Denning’s newest songwriting cut includes Michael Ray’s Top 20 single “Her World Or Mine." For more information, visit travisdenning.com.
Carpenter grew up learning how to sing in her local church. She was inspired by her dad to begin writing songs and once her two older brothers taught her how to play guitar, there was no doubt that this is what she was meant to do. As an artist, she is known for her unique tone, engaging stage presence, and her “tacky country” vibe. She has been featured on The Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Network, opened for Owen, Craig Campbell, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith, and Ryan Hurd.