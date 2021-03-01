OTTUMWA — After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, Pages for Pennies is making a September return.
The used book sale, held in Bridge View Center, is slated to run Sept. 10-12. Patrons will be able to find great deals on used books, CDs, DVDs, LPs, board games, puzzles and sheet music. Sunday’s sale will be half price.
Hours for the sale are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12; admission is free throughout the whole event.
Donations can be brought to the Bridge View Center lobby during business hours from July 17 to Sept. 3.
For more information, contact the Greater Ottumwa Convention & Visitors Bureau at 641-684-4303 or info@greaterottumwacvb.org.