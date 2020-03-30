OTTUMWA — The annual Pages for Pennies book sale usually takes place in the early spring. This is not your usual year.
The sale was postponed along with many other events in an effort to keep large crowds from gathering and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
On Monday, organizers announced the new dates for the sale. It will now take place Aug. 28-30 at Bridge View Center.
The annual sale includes a lot more than books. DVDs, records, board games and sheet music are also sold, and proceeds benefit the Ottumwa Public Library, Bridge View Center, Inc., and the Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau.