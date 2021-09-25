CENTERVILLE — It turns out if you offer all-you-can-eat free pancakes, they will come.
As the community of Centerville gathered for the 72nd annual Pancake Day, they set out to break a record.
With an adjudicator from the Guinness World Records on hand, about 100 volunteers used 2,400 pounds of ingredients donated by Hy-Vee to serve a world-record 14,280 pancakes in a single-setting.
After opening the pancake tent at 9 a.m. Saturday, it stayed open beyond 3 p.m. Saturday to break the record. The prior record was 13,000, set by Hy-Vee in Blue Springs, Missouri, in June.
Mike Marcotte, an adjudicator for the record-keeper, made the announcement Saturday evening during the intermission of the Miss Pancake Day queen pageant.
"Pancake Day Centerville congratulations: You're officially amazing," Marcotte told the crowd.
Setting the record involves more than throwing some batter on a griddle and flipping, however. In order to count, ingredients had to be approved by Guinness standards. Each pancake had to be at least 5 inches in diameter and no more than 0.39 inches thick.
Maddie Kirkland capped off the day by earning the Miss Pancake Day crown. She also was named Miss Photogenic by the pageant judges. Annika Lechtenberg was first-runner up. Allie Belloma was named Miss Congeniality.
A float by Centerville Produce won the Owl Pharmacy Best of Parade prize of $500 during the parade. The float was inspired by Steamboat Willie, a 1928 Disney film.
The Pancake Day theme was “My Oh My What a Wonderful Day,” an ode to Disney.
The Pancake Day celebration started in 1949, when businesses wanted to give thanks to patrons. When it began, a Pillsbury factory was in town and donated the batter. The event is an all-day celebration with a pageant, parade and entertainment for all on Centerville’s historic square.
Pancake Day is held the last Saturday of September each year, meaning the 73rd annual celebration will be held on Sept. 24, 2022.