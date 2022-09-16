The company that produces three feature inserts which appear in the Ottumwa Courier regularly has announced print production will cease by year's end.
The Arena Group, which produces Parade, Relish and Spry Living inserts that appear in the Courier, announced the decision Friday to wind down print production of all three regular inserts.
The last print issue of Parade will be in November, while Relish and Spry will no longer publish after the October issues.
The Courier was not involved in the decision-making to discontinue the inserts. The inserts will continue to be included in The Courier for as long as they are produced.
The move comes five months after The Arena Group acquired Parade. Beyond continuing Parade as a digital product, the company says they are working with newspaper partners to syndicate content in other ways.
