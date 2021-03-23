OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Park Campground open for the season at noon Friday.
Camping is available on a first-come, first-serve basis; no reservations are taken. The site has a shower house with restrooms, a dumping stations and Wi-Fi. RV sites with water and electricity are $18 per night, and tent camping is $15 per night; no tents are allowed in the RV section.
The campground sits on 340 acres of green space and lagoons and allow access to paved trails, a stocked fishing pond and the Des Moines River.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 641-682-1307 or Parks Director Gene Rathje at 641-682-8208.