OTTUMWA — Wapello County Supervisor Jerry Parker has made some headway with Burlington Northern Santa Fe.
At least for one day, anyway.
During Tuesday's supervisors meeting, Parker said he'd communicated with the railroad's officials about the concerns raised by west Ottumwa resident Brian Fisher, who had brought a complaint to the supervisors about idling trains in his South Graves Street neighborhood.
Fisher had posted trains that "were idling for hours" to a YouTube channel, claiming the exhaust from the trains was becoming a problem and that they were parked too close to his house.
"I've been emailing them back and forth. They wanted the number of the crossing, and I went out there and a train is now parking west of Etta Street, which is back to where the guy wanted it," Parker said. "I don't know if that's happening all the time, or if this was just a one-time deal.
"It's about a quarter-mile and there's no other house right there."
A text message to Fisher on Tuesday wasn't returned.
BNSF officials said in the past that where a train parks is largely dependent on how long it is and its visibility to the signals. BNSF crosses Canadian Pacific at street level near Gateway Drive, and must be able to see a green signal to proceed. At the back end, train length matters because trains have to be able to clear other signals, but also to perform a train inspection, if needed.
Fisher said his property is about 300 feet from the double-track main line, and Parker owns property on the other side of the tracks, and has been stuck waiting for idling trains.
"It's not quite back to the Little League fields yet, but it's far enough away that I don't think it bothers his house," Parker said.
Parker said there hadn't been a lot of red tape in addressing the concerns.
"They passed me along to someone who could have an effect instead of someone who would just say, 'OK, we'll take it under advisement,'" he said. "They wanted me to write some little map of the crossing, but they may have already corrected. I won't know until I talk to Mr. Fisher."
County engineer Jeff Skalberg mentioned that there is a place on the Iowa Department of Transportation website to report of a blocked crossing. The online form is located at fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/.
"I think we've just shared that data in the past," he said. "We just need to keep logging those so that if future funding become available, we get a portion of it."
In other business:
• The supervisors approved the hire of Jeff Schulz as a correctional officer in the Wapello County Jail.
• The supervisors approved the appointment of Aaron McConnell and Stephen R. Croft to the Wellness Fund Commission and Veterans Affairs Commission, respectively.