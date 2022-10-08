OTTUMWA — Sometimes, the oldest hand can also be the wisest one.
Jerry Parker is certainly hoping that carries over into another term as a Wapello County supervisor.
The 77-year-old Parker is seeking a seventh term as a supervisor, and is one of four candidates vying for two seats. Twelve years ago, Parker said he was running for the final time. He hinted recently that this would be it, as he's spent about 50 years in public office.
"There are people that need assistance, and in my opinion, I'm about the only one available with the experience to say, 'I know where you can get that help.' They probably don’t even vote, but they need help," he said. "I'm the only one in history that can bring this kind of experience.
"I may not look like it, but I'm very religious. I believe God has a purpose for me," said Parker, who has never lost a race as an incumbent. "I would hope that I do not, and I do not intend to run again. But to say, 'No, I never would ... I don't know if God's done with me yet."
Parker's experience, whether it's as a supervisor, a former city councilman, mayor, or someone who has served on some of the region's boards, is what sets him apart from all the other candidates.
"They don't have the experience over what they're going to be doing," he said. "We've lowered taxes. When people say we aren't helping the sheriff's department, they got the biggest bulk of the money in the budget this year.
"The fiscal responsibility that I give out is what's holding the county in good financial standing. We lowered the tax rate and didn't lay off anybody. That doesn't come by accident; it comes by knowing what you need to do."
Parker is wearing several hats these days, mainly as the county's human resources director and negotiator during the collective bargaining process. He's starting to shed some of those, but said the next hire the county makes will be an HR director.
"We're kind of siphoning these things away from me," he said in regard to any possible succession plans. "We're trying to pass out different things, but if I lose in this election, that's a problem for the county.
"What my opponents have against me is that I'm too old, that I've been here too long," he said. "Generally don't you want people who have experience, who can show the next group of people ... One of them at least, will be new. They'll have an opportunity to work with me if I'm there for four years and find out what they can learn to do."
Parker acknowledged the pay for county employees isn't enough in comparison to other counties, but "we've taken steps to correct that."
"When we hire clerks, we did away with Clerk I. So we start everyone at Clerk 2, so instead of five years before they can be Clerk 3, they only have to work one year," he said. "So we're instituting things to improve wages, and we've got another year left on contracts with the unions.
"We're working to adjust it. But if you look at 10 counties we compare two, five have higher population and five have lower population. It's not uncommon for each one of those to have a billion dollars more in taxable valuation than we do," Parker said. "We've had to skimp, up until now, because our valuations are not going up. Muscatine County, about the same population, I'll bet has $100 million more in valuation, so they can pay their employees more and have more employees."
Parker is not a fan of a five-supervisor board, which has been floated by Democratic challenger Connie Hammersley-Wilson, whose rationale is to spread around the work between the supervisors so one isn't doing all the work.
Parker doesn't believe it will work here.
"They say, 'We'll take the salary of the three and split it among the five. That won't happen because the compensation board makes that decision," he said. "Linn County just went through this. They thought it'd be great to go to five, but as soon as they could, in one term, they're going back to three because they found it much more expensive."
Parker admits that he was fortunate to be able to gain the experience he has, because previous, full-time stints in city leadership gave him opportunities that aren't available today.
"I spent eight years as a councilman, doing things side by side with the mayor. So when I became mayor, there was no excuse on day one," he said. "It's not because I'm smarter than anybody, but I had the learning opportunities.
"Some of the mistakes you make in government, it'll be a generation before you can correct those. That's just what happens."
No matter if it was 1982 or 2022, Parker has generally told voters the same two things: if you keep your fiscal house in order, everything else will fall into place. Also, that he can do it better than anyone else.
"There are things I wish I'd done differently through the years, but on that day, it was the right thing to do," he said. "You're going to make errors. The public has to have confidence in us.
"If the public doesn't have confidence in us, nothing we do will work. I able to do a lot of things that I know my replacement can't. That's what keeps me going."
