OTTUMWA — Design Workshop, the firm the City of Ottumwa has contracted with to oversee a re-imagining of Greater Ottumwa Park, unveiled a pair of plans for the park during a public meeting Wednesday at Bridge View Center.
Each plan comes with alternatives, which are based on feedback from community members. When the firm was in Ottumwa in May, it was in the process of conducting surveys of what residents wanted. That continued Wednesday as it tries to finalize a plan to take to the city council, likely in November.
Both plans have two things in common — a dozen tennis courts appear to be headed into Sycamore Park near where the proposed indoor sports complex will be, and more than a dozen baseball/softball fields in the leaf near Legion Memorial Field along Wapello Street.
"Most of the elements of the plan based on the last input in the survey have settled down, so there are some alternatives remaining," said Kurt Culbertson, a planner with Design Workshop.
Some of the alternatives included moving soccer fields into the area around where Jimmy Jones Shelter is, and turning that area into a "pastoral" or quiet area, rather than in the area near Bark Park. There also were discussions about an amphitheater and where that should go.
Yet, there were some concerns.
"Who's going to manage it?" one community member said. "I mean, it just seems like we drop the ball on everything. I mean, if we're doing the same things over and over, and we put this money into the park, are things just going to get shoved to the side?"
City administrator Philip Rath said the newly approved franchise fees would assist, but so would other grants.
"Something like this does bring money into the community, and part of those franchise fees was so we have the revenue and resources to be able to invest in this," he said.
Other members were concerned about the fate of some of the other festivities that go on in the park, namely the Hot Air Balloon Races, the Iowa/Missouri Ford Club show and the Holiday Nights 'N Lights.
"I think you could ask anybody that it'd be a big loss that you wouldn't have an area to hold it. It's a great location," one member said.
When people were surveyed live during the meeting, they said soccer fields, as well as food and beverage options and restrooms inside the park were priorities, and that each cloverleaf of the park should have similar capacities.
There also is a need to expand on the campground, said parks and recreation director Gene Rathje, who noted that demand has outweighed supply of sites. However, complicating that could be the shower house that is currently being constructed.
"If your final planning could possibly reflect expanding our campground where it is to the west ...," he said. "It's obvious that the demand for camping has outgrown (what we have), especially for big events."
Culbertson put the park plans in simple terms.
"Think of this as a 100-year plan," he said. "I'm not saying this is going to take 100 years. Now, that doesn't mean I'm going to see it all built, unless something with medicine happens real quickly."
