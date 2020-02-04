OTTUMWA — Initial results released by the Iowa Democratic Party gave both Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders reason to celebrate the results of Wapello County’s caucuses.
None of the area counties had a complete count as of press time, but Buttigieg had a slight lead in the number of supporters. It was so close the delegates were tied with 72 percent of the vote counted.
Former Vice President Joe Biden placed third in Wapello County. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was a more distant fourth.
Other information suggested the final tally will change.
An unofficial sheet of the returns provided by Zach Simonson, chairman of the Wapello County Democratic Party, showed a slightly more comfortable win for Buttigieg. His numbers were what he said was a complete count.
Simonson said Green Township allowed a second alignment that had to be corrected, but that the mistake “does not affect the delegate apportionment.”
Simonson’s figures showed Buttigieg taking 63 delegates from Wapello County’s caucuses, compared to 59 for Sanders. The difference was fewer than 30 supporters county-wide. Biden received 44 delegates and Warren got 30.
Wapello County’s official results largely mirrored those from the rest of the area, with Buttigieg and Sanders often locked in close competitions. Buttigieg picked up the most support in Davis, Appanoose, Monroe and Mahaska counties as well.
Sanders had a narrow lead over Buttigieg in Van Buren County with less than half the total counted. He had a much bigger lead in Jefferson County, appearing poised to cruise to a comfortable victory. With half the count complete, Sanders’ 648 supporters were nearly twice the support of Warren, who was in second. Buttigieg trailed as a distant third.
Only 62 percent of the statewide returns were in as of press time, meaning there were still enough outstanding to change the outcome in the vast majority of the county results.