OTTUMWA — A bus driver and bystanders are credited for their quick action in rescuing riders from a burning bus Wednesday morning.
The Ottumwa Fire Department said they were notified of a 10-15 Transit bus that was on fire at First Resources Corporation on Gateway Drive at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. Flames and smoke were reportedly coming from under the hood, and there were still people inside the bus.
In the two minutes it took all six on-duty firefighters to arrive on scene, the bus had been emptied of its passengers and crews were able to go to work extinguishing the blaze. No injuries were reported.
A press release from the Ottumwa Fire Department credits bus driver Jerry Carder and First Resources employees Elizabeth Cox and Judy Wilt for their quick action in helping evacuate the passengers, some of whom were disabled and required assistance.
"Without their willingness to intervene in this dangerous situation the risk of injury and death would have been eminent," said the release.
The bus, valued at $95,000, was a total loss. The cause of the fire was determined to be a mechanical failure in the engine compartment.