DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate urges Iowans to act quickly if they receive a “No Activity” mailing from his state office.
The mailings are going out to registered voters who did not participate in the 2020 general election in an effort to confirm their address. The Secretary of State’s Office conducts the voter list maintenance every March per Iowa a federal law.
Those that receive a mailing should check the appropriate box, sign their name and return the postcard in the mail; no postage is required. If the voter no longer lives at the address, the current resident may discard the mailing.
Those who don’t respond to the mailing will continue to be listed as an inactive voter until they participate in an election or update their voter registration. They can also return to active status by requesting an absentee ballot or registering again.
To check you voter registration status, visit sos.iowa.gov/amiregistered.