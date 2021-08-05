OTTUMWA — Beginning Monday, the intersection of Market Street and Main Street will be closed to all traffic.
The closure will allow for the replacement of settled brick pavers with new PCC concrete. In addition to the intersection, the mid-block brick paver crosswalks will also be replaced.
Once the work at that intersection is complete, crews will then proceed to the Market and Green Street intersection, with mid-block crosswalks also being repaired.
The comprehensive work is expected to take three to four weeks to complete, depending on weather, and motorists should seek alternate routes around the work zone.