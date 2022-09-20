OTTUMWA — Last year, Brennik Sapp brought in over $2,000. The 10-year-old didn't keep a dime of it.
Instead, he gave it all back to the people who saved his life, and those he hopes to save.
Sapp has made it a habit to hold fundraisers with proceeds — in some form — going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City. He started the endeavor last year, but for his effort this year, the fifth-grade student at Liberty Elementary School recently received a Good Deed Award from the American Legion.
"I want them to get out of the hospital because those kids are really sick," he said. "I want them to spend time with their family and friends."
Which is what many kids Sapp's age are doing, but Sapp's story is different. He was a patient in the hospital for 12 days as an infant when he was diagnosed with Hinschsprung Disease, an intestinal disease that is present at birth that could lead to death.
Surgery saved his life as soon as he was taken by ambulance to the hospital at 11 days old. His mom, Ashley Brenneman, said the disease can be managed, but not cured.
"It turned into, you know, every couple months going back for checkups, then it was six months. Last year, he kind of started having trouble with it again," Brenneman said. "It's just going to be a part of him forever, but the older he gets the better he can control it.
"Because he's a child, it's kind of difficult to navigate it."
The idea of the fundraisers was Sapp's. For one of them, he raised money and used that to help pick out books that children at the hospital might like to read. There was no thought of keeping the money for himself.
However, two of his friends have been diagnosed with cancer and are currently fighting the battle, and Sapp also has drawn inspiration from Parker Price Miller, who is battling cancer and races 410-model sprint cars; he survived a wreck at the Knoxville Nationals last month.
"At first when we talked about it, it was just kind of, 'Oh, that's fine. We'll kind of see, and see what comes of it,'" Brenneman said. "Then he just wanted to do more, and to go bigger and bigger. He's just a normal 10-year-old kid who pushes my buttons, doesn't want to pick up his room, things like that.
"But when I think about the other aspect, and his heart that comes with it, it makes the rest of it much easier to forgive. The fundraising has come completely from him. It's been completely selfless."
Brenneman said that when he received the Good Deed Award, Sapp was confused.
"He said, 'Mom, I'm just helping kids,'" she said. "He doesn't understand that on a bigger scale what that entails. For me, it's a humbling experience because he's doing so much and hadn't ever really wanted the recognition."
Sapp is now in the process of brainstorming what other fundraisers he can do for the hospital. He did two last year that raised about $2,400. He also had a T-shirt fundraiser where $3 per shirt went to the cause, and he will use proceeds from that and another fundraiser to buy gift cards to donate to families with children in the hospital.
"We're constantly talking back and forth about different things we can do," Brenneman said, noting that there are plans to possibly apply for a Bright Ideas Grant through the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation. "Things that can make it get a little bigger every year."
So when will it end? Sapp had a simple answer to that.
"When I get to college," he said.
