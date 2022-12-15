ELDON — Cardinal Community School District Superintendent Joel Pedersen will be leaving his job at the end of the school year for a role with the Central Rivers Area Education Agency.
In a press release sent Thursday, the Cedar Falls-based CRAEA announced that Pedersen will take over as the agency's chief administrator, replacing Sam Miller, who is retiring from the agency in August after serving in that role since 2016.
Pedersen has been at Cardinal since 2010, and helped engineer a major turnaround to the district in terms of facility improvements and enrollment, which has grown by 55% in his time at the school, the sixth-largest growth in the state. Earlier this year, it was announced the school would cease open enrollment for the remainder of this school year because of the influx of students.
"I know the AEA's power firsthand," Pedersen said in the press release. "I am excited and humbled to begin working at Central Rivers AEA, learning more about the agency and finding ways to contribute my skills to the team.
"I look forward to working alongside such a talented and committed staff."
Pedersen was named Iowa Superintendent of the Year in 2019, and has been on the frontlines in making mental health and well-being of students and staff in the school district a priority. Administrators under him also have thrived and been recognized statewide and nationally.
Before arriving at Cardinal, Pedersen was the principal and director of special education services in the Davis County Community School District. He also taught several elementary grades and coached various sports while a teacher.
In his new position, Pedersen will oversee 500 full- and part-time staff members who provide special education and school improvement services, as well a technology and media support for over 62,000 students and 5,000 educators. CRAEA covers 18 counties in north central and northeast Iowa.
“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Mr. Pedersen to his new role,” Debra Rich, Central Rivers AEA board president, said in the press release. “He brings an incredible amount of experience, passion and skill that will continue to move our agency forward in service to children, families and educators in the 18 counties of Iowa that we serve.”
Pedersen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Buena Vista University; a Master of Science degree in Education Administration and Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership, both from Drake University.
Central Rivers AEA, with service delivery centers in Cedar Falls, Clear Lake, and Marshalltown, is the state's largest AEA in terms of geography and serves 71 schools or school districts.
