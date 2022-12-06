OTTUMWA — When all was said and done, and all the questions and any miscommunication resolved, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors and Klingner & Associates essentially ended up at the same place during Tuesday's supervisors meeting.
The Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge project will move forward, with the county in charge of part of the cost not under contract.
Engineers from the firm attended the meeting as part of "other business," so no action was taken. At the meeting two weeks ago, plans for the repairs came into question because the new span would be 8 feet short based on prior Iowa Department of Transportation guidelines. Tuesday, the engineers defended their plans, saying that building all the way across to the truss was not part of the contract.
"That's not something we're willing to do because we have not done an inspection, and we don't have any kind of contract for the main Des Moines River portion of the bridge," engineer Ryan Phelps said. "Legally, the timber bridge that we've designed is under my seal and my professional license. What remains of the old railroad truss is the responsibility of Wapello County."
Arson last winter destroyed the south part of the bridge from the levy to essentially the first span of the steel structure. However, a burned wood structure supporting four steel beams will have to be removed and replaced with a concrete footing. The beams will then be replaced and the new 110-foot span attached.
But, because there is a gap, and the wood on the other side of the beams is charred, the gap will have to be filled and boards will have to be replaced at the county's expense.
There was discussion about having the entire bridge inspected, but that cost could be around $75,000, Phelps said. Supervisor Brian Morgan was convinced the bridge wouldn't pass inspection, but did not believe it was a hazard to pedestrian traffic.
"I would not rate that bridge to put a car on it, and I wouldn't want someone driving across this," he said. "I have no problem getting it inspected, just so we know that it's safe for people to walk across. Would you walk across it? Would you walk your family across it?
"I think it's one of those things that it's truly apples and oranges as far as what you're getting out of the inspection."
An inspection is not mandatory. The Wapello Council Trails Council, however, did put a deck on the north end of the bridge, and someone has tried to set fire to that end as well, said Larry Cofer, one of the council members.
"You know, you got to take a chance a little bit. Had it been owned by the city they wouldn't have let us touch it," he said. "We've gotten 15 years of use out of it, and it's survived some weather condition like a flood, and the bridge has still been there. That bridge is well-accepted in this town, and I don't want to see it setting there rotting away and people can't use it."
Supervisor Jerry Parker suggested the current agreement with the engineer stays in place.
"We can't worry about what happens if someone gets drunk and they decide to drive across it with a semi. You can't play for everything. This is a real asset," he said. "I think we should go ahead and take bids, and we'll go one step at a time."
The county is set to review the bids Dec. 20, and a recommendation will be made at the Dec. 27 meeting.
"When that's done, we'll discuss with somebody about the 8-foot piece to connect," Parker said.
