OTTUMWA — October is National Safety Pedestrian Safety Month. The personal, physical, and environmental benefits of walking can lead to healthier, quieter, cleaner, and safer streets. Walking can also improve local economies and enhance social and community engagement, which can lead to more vibrant, resilient, and livable spaces.
Unfortunately, in 2020 there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in the United States. That is 18 pedestrians a day and 125 pedestrians a week. On average, a pedestrian was killed every 81 minutes and injured every 10 minutes in traffic crashes in 2020.
