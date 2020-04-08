Pedrick embraces social media to reach kids

FAIRFIELD — Afton Pedrick always wondered if the electronic media background she attained in college would come into use.
It turns out to be the most vital part of her job these days.
Pedrick, the youth services librarian at the Fairfield Public Library, is used to greeting kids every day as part of the different programs offered by the library. Right now, those services are no longer offered because the library is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
So, how has Pedrick adjusted? By taking her talents to Facebook in a daily live reading at 10 a.m. that usually last 15-20 minutes. The readings are then posted on the library's YouTube channel, but are removed after a week on both platforms to protect against copyright issues.
"I'd say we're making more use of social media than we have the past, but the tough part was all the scrambling around to do these things," Pedrick said. "We were like, 'Well, what about Zoom?' I think what we've done is start off with what we know, and build on that."
The Facebook Live setting is different because Pedrick records the videos from her home. Normally, there were four readings a week at the library. However, Pedrick has encountered some challenges, mostly on the technology side.
"Not everyone has Facebook. Or what if someone's internet goes out at a particular time and they miss it?" she said. "So we established the YouTube channel. I keep trying to think of more ways to reach our patrons. Normally I'd see 50 kids in a day, so it's been different."
Pedrick said library director Rebecca Johnson left the choices up to her how to continue delivering library services to younger readers. But, like the rest of the library, any changes were made with safety in mind.
"The first thing I did was pull all the toys that we have and to put in place social distance. Once you do the first thing, then you have to take the next step," she said.
Pedrick is aware that many in her field would be skittish in front of a camera, but she is not. Adding the technology side has enhanced her job, not diminished it.
"It's really been an easy transition for me," she said. "I find it OK, but I know it's a struggle for a lot of libraries and a lot of people. Having a background in media has been a big deal with this.
"Some of the things I learned in college are all coming back now."
What works now could even be better, Pedrick said. But nothing beats the daily contact and outreach with kids in the library.
"We are always open to suggestions, and if people want to reach out to us with a better platform, we will do that as well. Everyone is learning how to do things now, and I'm right with them," she said. "Overall, I'd say what we're doing has been positive. We're grateful for what we're able to do, because so much of what we do is for our patrons and keeping people save right now.
"(Each day in the library) I may not see the same kids," she said. "But I think it's true for teachers and the rest of us here. We miss the kids."