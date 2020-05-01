PEKIN — Constant nurture and care is always required in horticulture. Exactly the opposite of what’s required to comply with the social distancing guidelines currently in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
How, then, do you explain what you’ll find at the Pekin High School greenhouse? The hallways of the school, after all, has been devoid of students or teachers since mid-March.
Inside the greenhouse, however, is a wide array of vegetables, flowers and vines. Juston Lamb, vocational agriculture instructor at Pekin, credits a whole lot of literal homework done by his students.
“This year, a few of the FFA members that took stuff home after we got quarantined, transplanted everything and brought them back to the greenhouse,” Lamb said. “Everything looks really good. Most of that is the result of a lot of hard work from several kids and community members.
“Adding things up, we probably sold $1,500 worth of items on the first day we opened the greenhouse. That’s unbelievable.”
Students, facility and community members coming together allowed the Pekin greenhouse to be restocked this year just as it is every spring. Unlike other years, when students have been able to take care of the plants personally inside the greenhouse, the COVID-19 outbreak caused many people to step up in a short amount of time.
“I’ve even got my own kids back at the house that have been assigned a few duties,” Lamb said. “We got everything ready to go.”
It took a lot of quick organizing to make sure everything was planted before students were sent home after the statewide emergency proclamation was put in place by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 15. Students then brought several items home to continue carrying for the plants, including items grown for Bennett Ag Research just outside of Richland.
“We grow about 15,000 vegetable plants for them for studies,” Lamb said. “They helped transplant quite a bit of their own stuff, which is not normal. Normally, the kids would do that. This year, they came over, transplanted a lot of their stuff and brought it back over to the greenhouse. We grew it and now, they’re planting it.”
Transplanting is the toughest part of the process. Seeds are germinated in an 11-inch by 22-inch flat. Up to 400 plants can be germinated before being transplanted into 1,204 inserts, allowing us 48 plants per flat to grow over the next six to seven weeks.
“Most of the kids came in, took germ flats home, took flats, inserts and soil home, transplanted each plant one at a time and brought those plants back to the greenhouse,” Lamb said. “For example, we had 100 flats of tomatoes. That’s 5,000 tomato plants that these kids transplanted and got ready to sell.”
Those interested in purchasing any of the plants must first call 641-660-7733 or email juston.lamb@pekincsd.org to make an appointment to shop at the greenhouse as social distancing guidelines are still being enforced.
“All I have to do now is water the plants. That’s my job. Getting them ready has taken a lot of people,” Lamb said. “Bennett Ag, for example, has 15,000 plants. Think about transplanting one tomato plant 15,000 times.
“The kids think this is going to be an easy class, but I tell the kids all the time this is kind of like being on the assembly line. You’re going to transplant, you’re going to label everything. There are some things that might seem boring or tedious, but you have to do those things and do them hundreds of times. The kids did all of that from home, brought everything back and everything looks really good.”