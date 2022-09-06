PACKWOOD — After a fight at Pekin High School was caught on video and widely circulated Friday, the district says a staff member is on paid leave pending investigation.
The video shows a female student attacking another during a study hall at the school. Many in the community have criticized what they call a slow response by district staff to break up the fight, while others have defended the response citing the difficult situation.
Superintendent Derek Philips said in a statement that the incident "does not meet our high expectations for a safe school environment." One staff member, who was not identified, was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation. Philips said a student will face "appropriate disciplinary consequences" and the district is working with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to resolve the situation.
