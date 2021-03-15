OTTUMWA — David Harper is leaving his position as shared superintendent at Sigourney and Pekin School Districts.
In an announcement posted to Facebook Monday, he said that he accepted the position of executive director at Ottumwa Schools. His post did not specify a department; however, the only listing on the employment portal of the district’s website Monday was for human resources and operations.
“This will allow me to narrow my focus and really be able to dig into matters,” he wrote. “I have enjoyed my time here, and I am fully confident we will find a great superintendent.”
He said that the districts are sitting in a good place regarding finances, academic achievement and facilities.
In his post, Harper said he has talked with the boards of both districts to set up a timeline to start the advertisement and interview process, which will include students, staff and community committees in addition to the board of the directors.
The board will also make a determination on if the superintendent sharing agreement will remain in tact. According to Wikipedia, that sharing agreement began in 2016. “The sharing has been very beneficial to us financially due to the amount we received from the state for Operational Sharing,” Harper wrote. “We will find someone great that will be able to serve both districts.”
Harper previously served the Ottumwa district as principal of Evans Middle School, leaving for the position at Sigourney in 2014, according to Courier archives. Those files state that he had previously worked as an administrator at Pekin for three years in addition to seven years of teaching. The article from 2014 also said Harper served as a career military officer.
Harper said he will continue his current work through June 30.