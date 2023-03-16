RURAL ALBIA — The Iowa State Patrol says a Pella man lost his life in a Wednesday rollover on Highway 137.
Michael Hurley Raper, 29, of Pella, was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday in the 1500 block of Highway 137, about 3.8 miles north of Albia and 8.5 miles west of Eddyville.
Authorities were called to the location at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a preliminary crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Honda Ridgeline driven by Raper was traveling southbound on Highway 137 when it left the road. The vehicle hit a ditch and became airborne and rolled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.