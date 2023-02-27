A Pella native is getting ready to compete in his third Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, a wintery trek through 1,000 miles of Alaska’s “last frontier,” with only dogs to lead the way. And while the Iditarod is now one of Alaska’s premier sporting events, it was once a race against the clock to save lives.
Deke Naaktgeboren has always loved dogs. As a child in Pella, he says he didn’t know much about sled dogs or races, but he read books that exposed him to Alaska’s history that piqued his interest.
In college, Naaktgeboren got his first Siberian Husky, named Nautique.
“That just kind of blew the doors off of the sled dog world, because I was so intrigued by this dog that I had in college,” Naaktgeboren says. “He kind of showed me everything, and then after he passed away, exactly 10 years later, I found myself living in Alaska, driving home with 15 sled dogs.”
It’s been another 10 years since that drive home with a team of sled dogs. In the time since, Naaktgeboren’s childhood interest has become his life’s dream.
“My life revolves around dogs,” Naaktgeboren says.
The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is known as the “last great” sled dog race in Alaska. It covers 1,000 miles of wilderness between Seward and Nome, Alaska. The race takes anywhere between eight to 15 days to complete and can include subzero temperatures, winter storms and wildlife encounters, to name just a few of its challenges.
Naaktgeboren is fascinated by the trail’s history.
The Iditarod Trail is strung together from several smaller Native Alaskan trails. It first became famous when, in 1925, Nome, Alaska experienced a deadly diphtheria pandemic. Because of record-low temperatures, high wind speeds and limited hours of daylight, teams of mushers and sled dogs were the only means of delivering life-saving diphtheria antitoxin to the remote town.
That winter, a relay team of 20 mushers and 150 sled dogs covered 674 miles in a little over 127 hours. The mushers journeyed through blizzard conditions and hurricane-force winds to deliver the much-needed antitoxin to Nome. The relay was considered one of the last great sled dog feats before airplanes became the primary method of mail delivery.
In 1967, a portion of the Iditarod Trail was used for the Iditarod Trail Seppala Memorial Race in honor of Leonhard Seppala. Seppala, along with his team of sled dogs, ran the longest and most dangerous leg of the 1925 relay. Seppala’s lead dog, Togo, was 12 years old at the time of the relay and covered 261 miles of treacherous Alaskan wilderness in gale force winds that put temperatures at -85 degrees Fahrenheit.
In 1973, the first “Iditarod Race” as we know it today took place.
Naaktgeboren says running in the Iditarod was a long-time dream of his before he finally achieved it when he participated as a rookie in 2020. He says that after all his training, the Iditarod is a time when he can just enjoy sledding with his dogs.
“What I love about the Iditarod is that I spend all these months and years raising my own dogs, training them, feeding them. Every single day I’m with them, and it’s a vacation, because the training is done and I just get to go out for 10 days with me and my dogs,” Naaktgeboren says.
Naaktgeboren says his first Iditarod, during 2020, had a surreal feeling to it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which kicked off during the race.
“That was crazy, because in the middle of the Iditarod, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and I was in the middle of nowhere. I go into this really remote checkpoint and someone tells me that the NCAA Basketball Tournament has been canceled, and I’m like, ‘Well that never happens. What’s going on out there?’”
“It was kind of cool, because during my rookie Iditarod we were like the only thing going on in the entire world,” Naaktgeboren says.
After competing in 2020, Naaktgeboren went on to compete in the 2022 Iditarod and is preparing to kick off his third year in the race on March 4 of this year.
Naaktgeboren says that preparing for the 1,000 mile race is all about starting small and building up to the longer distances.
“It’s just like training for a marathon,” Naaktgeboren says. “We start training the dogs in September. The really limiting factor is that we need the weather to be 40 degrees or lower. Otherwise it’s just too hot. We start training the dogs using a four wheeler or a car, or a truck. We just hook them up in their harnesses and their lines to one of those vehicles.
"We go three miles for a week, and then the next week we go five miles, and the next week we go seven miles.”
From small beginnings of three miles in 40 degrees come 10 day treks of 1,000 miles in subzero temperatures, but Naaktgeboren says it’s all worth it to spend time with the dogs.
“That’s when it gets really, really fun, because now I have a dog team that doesn’t need to go home every night. We can just go down the trail and explore the Alaskan Wilderness. We’re very self-sufficient,” he says.
Now, with just a handful of days to go until he’s back on the trail again, Naaktgeboren has packed his bags with provisions and is looking forward to climbing on his sled once more to make the iconic journey with his team of 14 dogs.
“We get to know each other so well … You get to know the dogs so well that you know what they’re capable of and they know what you're capable of. That's just trust, I guess,” Naaktgeboren says.
Those who want to keep up with his progress can follow his Facebook page, Nautique Sky Kennel. For more information about the Iditarod, visit iditarod.com.
