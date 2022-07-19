PELLA — A Ford F-150 crawling along Broadway Street Monday turned out to be a stolen vehicle from another county, police said.
Tammy Jean Bradshaw, 52, of Centerville, was charged with second-degree theft and operating without a valid driver's license. Police pulled her over after 7:30 a.m. Monday when they came upon the Ford F-150 truck she was operating, driving about 5 mph in a 25-mph zone.
According to the Pella Police Department, the vehicle was impeding traffic and the officer noticed the driver was holding her head up with her arm and not wearing a seatbelt.
As the vehicle continued, it remained stopped at a four-way stop for about 30 seconds before turning east onto Franklin Street. The driver later stopped for a green light signal while on that street.
Officers ran the vehicle's plate and it was reported stolen on Sunday from Appanoose County. After additional officers arrived, a felony stop was completed on the vehicle on Franklin Street and East Third Street. Bradshaw was taken into custody without incident, police said.
