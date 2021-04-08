PELLA — Pella Regional Health Center has named Sandra Ahn to the role of Manager of Medical Clinics in Ottumwa and Bussey. This position is responsible for the day-to-day clinic management as well as customer service and operational issues.
Ahn was most recently employed at Manor House Care Center in Sigourney, Iowa, as Administrator.
Ahn received her Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration from Upper Iowa University in Fayette.
“I look forward to working with our health care teams in both Ottumwa and Bussey to continue to provide excellent service to our current and future patients,” said Ahn. “I feel fortunate to be part of such a caring organization.”