OTTUMWA — Pella Regional Therapy Services Ottumwa is moving to a new location Monday.
All appointments for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy will now be located at 301 W. Second St., Suite B-1, in Ottumwa.
“Our therapists are looking forward to providing a great experience for our patients in the new, efficient location,” said Andrew Chenoweth, Director of Rehab Services at Pella Regional.
To make an appointment or for more information, call 641-628-6623, or go to PellaHealth.org.
Primary Care, General Surgery, OB/GYN, Walk-In, and Wound Care Services are also available at Pella Medical Clinic Ottumwa located at 920 N. Quincy Ave.