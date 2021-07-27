OTTUMWA — Peppa Pig is set to visit Ottumwa.
The lovable, cheeky pig will come to Bridge View Center when “Peppa Pig Live!” takes the stage at 2 p.m. Sept. 11. The Ottumwa stop is part of a 30-city tour for the family-friendly musical experience.
Families are invited to join Peppa on a camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunches in tow and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and company are excited for their outdoor adventures full of singing, dancing, games and surprises over the course of the show’s hour.
“Peppa Pig” is the most-streamed preschool show for kids of any age globally, and the character’s second album is set to release Friday, the same day tickets for the Ottumwa show go on sale. Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. and are available in a variety of prices and packages. For more information, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.