OTTUMWA — Due to the increased spread of COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, the September and October tour dates of Peppa Pig's Adventure have been canceled.
This included a Sept. 11 tour date at the Bridge View Center. All tickets will be refunded to ticket holder through the original point of purchase and method of payment.
For tickets purchased through ticketmaster.com, refunds will be automatically issued, with no action required.
For tickets purchased through the Bridge View Center ticket office, ticket holders will need to return to BVC to receive a full refund.
Any questions about refunds can be directed to BVC at (641) 684-7000 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Questions can also be emailed to info@bridgeviewcenter.com.