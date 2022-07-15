Pursuant to a federal court order, the filing period for candidates for non-party political organizations (NPPO) and nominated by petition candidates for the upcoming general election, to be held on Nov. 8, has changed.
Anyone interested in running as an NPPO or nominated by petition in the general election may pick up candidate papers in the Wapello County Auditor’s Office, located at 101 W. 4th St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at the Iowa Secretary of State's "Elections" webpage.
The first day to file for county offices is Aug. 8, with a filing deadline of 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. If paperwork has already been filed to appear on the general election ballot, candidates do not need to refile.
County positions: Board of Supervisors, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney, Soil & Water, Ag Extension and township clerk/trustee.
For more information and for signature requirements for each office, please contact county deputy auditor Danielle Weller at the auditor’s office at 641-683-0020.
