OTTUMWA — Main Street will be closed at Ash Street as part of the Phase 8 sewer separation project starting Monday.
The contractor will be connecting to the water main, and the intersection is expected to be closed through Tuesday and reopened to traffic that evening.
Beginning Wednesday, Main Street will be closed from Elm Street to Iowa Avenue as part of the project, and the work is expected to last a couple months, weather depending.
During this time motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and exercise extreme caution when navigating in and around the construction zone.