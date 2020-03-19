OTTUMWA — Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips won a special election in 2019 to succeed Mark Miller as the county’s top law enforcement officer. On Thursday, he announced he is seeking a full term of his own.
Miller surprised many when he stepped down in late 2018. County supervisors decided to hold a special election, which saw four candidates seek the office. All four were already part of law enforcement. Three, including Phillips, came from within the sheriff’s department, while one was an Ottumwa police officer.
The election was held in early March, and Phillips received about 1,200 votes more than the second-place candidate and took an outright majority.
In announcing his re-election bid, Phillips thanked voters for his 2019 win and asked for their support again.
The 2020 election will select a sheriff for a full, four-year term.